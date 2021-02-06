NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.96 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-$0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,223,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

