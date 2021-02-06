NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its fourth quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.96 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-$0.39 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,223,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
