Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

