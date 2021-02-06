Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Nordstrom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.27.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 121.6% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.