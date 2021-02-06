Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101,939,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,401,375. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

