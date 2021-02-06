Noir Hits Market Capitalization of $489,442.52 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $489,442.52 and approximately $891.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00237980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,435,551 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.