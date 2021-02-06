NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $84,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $3,016,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.