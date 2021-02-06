NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after buying an additional 139,466 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

