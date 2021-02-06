NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Cerner by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Cerner by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after buying an additional 200,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.