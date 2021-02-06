NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.35.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,918.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,773.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,373.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11,987.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

