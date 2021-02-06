NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 14,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. NN Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

