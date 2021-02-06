NIX (NIX) Market Cap Reaches $8.77 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $112,292.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 93.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,652.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.19 or 0.04133060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00395602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.01165521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.00465121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00382820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00239000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021009 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,720,397 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.