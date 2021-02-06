Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Triton International stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Triton International news, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,843 shares of company stock worth $3,266,125 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

