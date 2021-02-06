Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 659.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

CNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

