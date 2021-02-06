Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

