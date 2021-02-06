Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $406.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.