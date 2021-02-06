Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,470 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,089,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 64,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 81,907 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 3.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

