Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after acquiring an additional 192,453 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

