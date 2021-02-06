NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NKE stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

