NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 274.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

