News Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NWS opened at $20.82 on Friday. News has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

