New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,600 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Heartland Express worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 94,585 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

