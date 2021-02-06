New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,000 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Triumph Group worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,069 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 192,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TGI opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

