New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $606.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HVT. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

