New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,779,437 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

