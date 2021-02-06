New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of United Natural Foods worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $421,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

