New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seacor were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $51,713.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,041,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 in the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacor stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.35 million, a P/E ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

CKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

