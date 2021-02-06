New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.