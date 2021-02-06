New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.77, but opened at $67.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Relic shares last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 35,929 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

