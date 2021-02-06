New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. New Relic updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.45 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.45-0.49) EPS.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.