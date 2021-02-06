New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $16.50. 2,969,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,842,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,237,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in New Providence Acquisition by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 866,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

