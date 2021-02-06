New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NJR opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 172.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.