New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

NGD stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New Gold by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in New Gold by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,139,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 463,610 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in New Gold by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

