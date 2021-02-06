NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

NTGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,166 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NETGEAR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

