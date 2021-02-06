Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $550.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

