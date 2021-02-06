Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $534,657.82 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.79. 2,253,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.00. The company has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.