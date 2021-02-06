Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.69 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 279,728 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $1,110,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 32,644 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UEPS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

