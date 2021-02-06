NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.72 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $82.17 million and $49.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00176872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00074973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043358 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.