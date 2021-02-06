Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €56.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.72 ($72.61).

Shares of NEM opened at €59.35 ($69.82) on Wednesday. Nemetschek SE has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 68.43.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

