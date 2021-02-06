Needham & Company LLC Cuts Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $61.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

VRNT opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

