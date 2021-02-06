NEAR Protocol Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00006829 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $742.81 million and $66.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,205,213 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

