NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 97,640 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,961,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NCR by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

