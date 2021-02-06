Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $541.72 million, a PE ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

