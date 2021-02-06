Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NGVC opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $362.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

