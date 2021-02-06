National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

