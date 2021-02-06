National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

