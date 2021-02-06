National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWEGF. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

