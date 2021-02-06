National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$75.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$60.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$44.00 and a 12-month high of C$96.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.51.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

