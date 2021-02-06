National Bank Financial Comments on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

GSC stock opened at C$4.90 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

