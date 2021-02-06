Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,807 shares of company stock worth $1,379,049. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

