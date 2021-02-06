Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $155,482.61 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $155,482.61 and approximately $349,842.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,565,547 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

